* Mursi to hold Brussels talks Thurs on first Europe visit
* Trade, financial aid on the agenda
By Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Egypt is likely to need more
than $10 billion in external financing to help revive its
economy, battered after a revolt that toppled the country's
authoritarian government last year, a senior EU official said on
Wednesday.
The European Union and other institutions and countries are
considering financial support for Egypt in addition to a $4.8
billion loan that Cairo has requested from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"Egypt will need more than this," the official told a
briefing ahead of a visit to Brussels by Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi on Thursday.
"Probably Egypt will need more than double this amount, more
than $10 billion."
The bloc will "reinforce" the IMF package with aid of its
own, but is still considering how much support to provide, the
official said. Egypt in February asked the European Commission,
the EU's executive arm, for aid worth 500 million euros ($642
million).
Egypt faces a balance of payments crisis after investors
fled during 18 months of political turmoil which led to the fall
of President Hosni Mubarak. The country hopes to reach a deal
with the IMF by the end of the year, officials in Cairo have
said.
Mursi's visit will be his first visit to Europe since
becoming Egypt's first freely elected president in June. He will
meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, EU
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Herman van Rompuy,
President of the European Council, which represents EU
governments.
CAIRO PROTEST
The meetings will take place two days after Tuesday's
attacks on the U.S. embassy in Cairo, where protesters scaled
the walls, tore down the U.S. flag and burned it. Demonstrators
said they were protesting about a U.S. film insulting the
Prophet Mohammad.
Protesters in Libya attacked the U.S consulate in Benghazi,
killing the U.S. ambassador and three other embassy staff.
The talks in Brussels are expected to cover economic
support, job creation, agriculture, energy and European private
sector investment in Egypt, the official said. The Egyptians aim
to develop their gas and renewable energy industries.
Trade will be on the agenda but the European Union may not
be ready to open talks with Egypt on a free trade agreement for
a few months, the official said.
Egypt's future is important for the 27-member bloc, which
sees the development of Arab Spring countries as an economic
opportunity, but also fears the possibility of anti-European
governments on the other side of the Mediterranean.
Last year, the EU introduced a "more for more" policy under
which it links economic aid to progress in civil rights and
democracy.