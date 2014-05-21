* UK to hold European elections on Thursday
* UKIP and Labour in race for first place
* Voters angry about immigration and Europe
* Polls show criticism of UKIP hasn't hurt it
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, May 21 Britain's anti-EU UKIP party will
likely top European elections on Thursday or come a close
second, according to opinion polls that suggest a barrage of
criticism accusing it of racial slurs and bigotry has failed to
put off voters.
All three of Britain's three main political parties have
strongly criticised the UK Independence Party (UKIP), which
wants Britain to leave the European Union and to impose much
tougher immigration controls, prompting the party to take out an
advert in a national newspaper to assert that it is not racist.
Large swaths of the press, including tabloid The Sun
newspaper, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., have joined the
fray. This week, The Sun asked readers whether they thought UKIP
leader Nigel Farage was a "bigoted menace".
But two polls published on Wednesday, on the eve of the
European vote, the last major political test before a national
election next year, suggested the sustained criticism was not
deterring UKIP supporters.
One poll, by YouGov for The Sun, had UKIP tied with the
opposition Labour party on 27 percent, placing Prime Minister
David Cameron's Conservative party on 23 percent. When only
those who were certain to vote were counted, YouGov said UKIP
had a 5 percentage point lead.
A second poll for The Daily Mirror by Survation also had
UKIP tied with Labour, this time on 29 percent. But again, when
it took into account likelihood to vote and awareness of the
vote, it credited UKIP with a 5 percentage point lead.
"UKIP voters told Survation they are both more likely to
vote and more aware of the date of Thursday's European election"
than supporters of the other parties, the pollster said.
In both polls, the Liberal Democrats, Cameron's pro-European
junior coalition partner, were placed fourth.
Writing for the right-leaning Daily Express newspaper,
Farage said the barrage of criticism had backfired.
"I think, ironically, it has made those who support us even
more likely to stick with us in subsequent elections," he wrote.
Final results of voting will be available only on Sunday
evening, after polls for the European Parliament close in Italy.
RACE ROW
Polling has shown that UKIP has siphoned support from all
three main parties by tapping into discontent about the ability
of politicians to effect change, particularly on immigration,
which many Britons perceive to be overly high.
Immigration has joined the economy at the top of voter
concerns for the first time in years after EU restrictions on
Romanians and Bulgarians working in Britain were lifted at the
start of the year.
UKIP has leveraged concerns about higher immigration from
the two poor east European nations to argue that the only way
Britain can control its borders is by leaving the European Union
to cut loose from the bloc's freedom of movement rules.
But Farage, a fast-talking former commodities trader, has
courted controversy by saying that people living in London would
be worried if a group of Romanian men moved in next door because
of high crime rates among such newcomers.
Three prominent Labour lawmakers accused him of being a
racist after he made the comments in a radio interview,
prompting him to take out a full-page advert in a national
newspaper asserting his party was not racially prejudiced.
In media interviews on Wednesday, Farage predicted UKIP
would win the European elections and could go on to hold the
balance of power after a national election in May 2015.
Britain's first-past-the-post voting system for national
elections, which differs from the proportional representation
used for Thursday's vote, is likely to make that difficult.
Farage said he would be willing to support either a
Conservative or Labour government if it meant he could secure a
referendum on Britain leaving the European Union.
The Conservatives are promising such a vote by the end of
2017 if re-elected. Labour says it is unlikely to hold such a
vote if elected and would only do so in the event of a new
significant transfer of powers to the EU bloc.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)