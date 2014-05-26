ROME May 26 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Monday that he had no intention of calling a snap vote
after his party's triumph in the European election, and that the
victory should accelerate the passage of his ambitious economic
and institutional reforms.
"We will respect the natural end of the legislature," Renzi
said in a news conference in Rome. Parliamentary elections are
not due until 2018. "The changes that we have promised must be
made even faster than we had imagined."
Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) won more than 40
percent of the vote in the election on Sunday, the strongest
result ever achieved by the party.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)