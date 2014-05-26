ROME May 26 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised on Monday to push for an overhaul of EU policy towards more emphasis on jobs and growth following his sweeping victory in European parliamentary elections at the weekend.

"Italy is in a position to put a decisive mark on the process that is now opening in Europe," he told a news conference in Rome.

"I consider this as a vote of extraordinary hope for a country that has all the conditions to be able to change and that can invite Europe to change," he said.

Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) won more than 40 percent of the vote in the election on Sunday, the strongest result ever achieved by the party. (Reporting By James Mackenzie, Editing by Alessandra Galloni)