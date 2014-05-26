BERLIN May 26 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was surprised and dismayed by the strength of some far-right and populist parties in the European Parliament elections.

"It's remarkable and regrettable," Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin.

Eurosceptic nationalists scored stunning victories in France and Britain on Sunday as critics of the European Union more than doubled their seats in a continent-wide protest vote against austerity and unemployment.

Anti-establishment parties of the far right and hard left made gains in many countries. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)