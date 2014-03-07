By John O'Donnell
DUBLIN, March 7 Former Luxembourg prime minister
Jean-Claude Juncker, a fixture of European politics for the past
25 years, won the backing of Europe's centre-right parties on
Friday to be their candidate for European Commission president.
Juncker, who lost office last year after 18 years as prime
minister, beat French rival Michel Barnier, the EU's regulation
chief, to become the European People's Party (EPP) top candidate
for the European Parliament elections in May.
A first tally of votes among EPP delegates, including German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, at a party congress held in Dublin,
showed Juncker securing 382 votes to Barnier's 245.
It puts Juncker, 59 and one of the region's most-experienced
deal brokers, in contention for the EU's most influential job,
with oversight on legislation affecting 500 million Europeans.
While Juncker is a consummate dealer in the world of
Brussels and European politics, he is also a divisive figure. As
chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers during
much of the region's debt crisis, he once said it was necessary
sometimes to lie and said he favoured "secret, dark debates".
A strong believer in Europe and federalism, he has tempered
some of his positions to win over more of the EPP, including
Merkel, with whom he has not always seen eye-to-eye.
Juncker will now go head-to-head against Socialists and
Democrats candidate Martin Schulz and Liberals candidate Guy
Verhofstadt for the Commission presidency.
Whichever group comes top in the European Parliament
elections - and polling at this point suggests it will either be
the Social Democrats or the EPP - will have first dibs on trying
to secure parliamentary backing to be Commission president.
However, the decision also depends on the EU's 28 leaders
backing the person for the Commission. While Juncker may get
support from many of the leaders with whom he shared a
negotiating table for nearly two decades, others, such as
Britain's David Cameron, are not fans.
A new Commission president - replacing Jose Manuel Barroso,
who has held the post since 2004 - will assume office for five
years from November. The Commission has principle responsibility
for proposing EU legislation and takes the lead in trade
negotiations and in coordinating foreign policy.
Choosing a lead candidate for Europe's main political groups
is aimed at making the vote more relevant to citizens, who have
turned out in steadily fewer numbers to vote in European
Parliament elections since the first were held in 1979.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Luke Baker)