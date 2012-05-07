* Greek election could prompt renegotiation of EU bailout

* Hollande's victory in France strengthens calls for growth

* EU policymakers have work cut out to balance demands

* Results mean more uncertainty for euro zone and euro

By Luke Baker

BRUSSELS, May 7 Pity Europe's policymakers. For 2-1/2 years they have sought a way out of the biggest crisis to strike the European project since its founding over 50 years ago, and for 2-1/2 years one drama after another has stumped them.

Whenever a glimmer of light has appeared at the end of the tunnel, darkness descends again in the shape of a political upheaval, financial market turmoil, or an unforeseen snag such as Finland demanding collateral for bailout loans.

With Sunday's election results in France and Greece, the outlook has once again shifted, leaving European Union policymakers again peering for a way out of the murk.

"I think it's the worst of all possible outcomes," ING senior economist Carsten Brzeski said of the poll results.

These brought socialist Francois Hollande to power as France's new president, questioning the euro zone's drive to tackle the crisis with budget cuts despite the cost to economic growth, while in Greece support surged for fringe, anti-austerity parties, overturning the political order.

A regional election in Germany on Sunday delivered a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel too. From three of the most critical capitals in Europe, policy prescriptions are diverging.

"You need to feel sorry for policymakers in all capitals, not just Brussels - no one can get it right," said Brzeski.

"It shows the crisis is far from over. The interaction between economics and politics has made things worse, as has the interaction between national interests and European interests."

Hollande's victory was no surprise and already there is movement in EU policy circles to incorporate his push for growth into the austerity programme that the euro zone has pursued for the past two years, so far without much success.

But the poor performance of Greece's two main parties - the centre-right New Democracy and the socialist PASOK, both of which had supported the country's EU/IMF bailout programme - surprised some political analysts and may force a fundamental reassessment of how Europe is tackling its crisis.

The destabilising impact has already been seen in financial markets, with the euro weakening against the dollar, European bank stocks falling to three-year lows and yields on government bonds in Italy and Spain rising.

"The situation today is much more complicated than it was yesterday," said Janis Emmanouilidis, a senior analyst at the European Policy Centre, a Brussels think-tank.

"Uncertainty has been a driver of this crisis since the beginning, and what has emerged from the Greek vote in particular has only underlined that uncertainty."

THE UPSIDE

Some people in the financial markets believe it has reinforced the likelihood of Greece needing to leave the euro zone if it is to have any chane of reviving its economy.

"The beginning of the end for Greece in the euro zone started several months ago," said Athanasios Ladopoulos, a senior fund manager with Swiss Investment Managers, adding that the election outcome had only strengthened this expectation.

That view is supported by Citi, whose economists raised their likelihood that Greece will leave the currency union in the next 12 to 18 months to 50-75 percent on Monday.

For those in Brussels who spend their lives drafting nuanced policy documents, it means going back to the negotiating table to see if France's demands for growth and possible changes to Greece's bailout programme can be balanced with keeping Germany appeased and the 17-country euro zone intact.

In its first reaction to the Greek result, the European Commission insisted that Athens must stick to the terms of the bailout agreed in February, underlining just how concerned officials are about the potential for the deal to unravel.

"We do not have a new government in Greece yet," said Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen. "The Commission hopes and expects that the future government of Greece will respect the engagement that Greece has entered into."

However, Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, who as finance minister negotiated the bailout deal, called again on Monday for its revision to lessen the burden on Greeks who are suffering pay and pension cuts and soaring unemployment.

Yet while the views of French and Greek voters have complicated euro zone policy-making in the near-term, some argue that it is a positive outcome for the longer-run.

Not only does the democratic will of the Greeks and French have to be respected, but those who believe that the policies adopted over the past two years have been wrong say that forcing a change of plan will be positive.

"If politics brings to a head what is necessary to make people change course, so be it," said a senior EU official who has grown disillusioned with the austerity drive.

"The Greek election result is a good thing - if it forces policymakers to realise that austerity is self-defeating and that Greece needs more debt-restructuring if it is going to stay in the euro, that's positive."

Others echo that view in part, although they emphasise that it may be some time before anything positive emerges.

"The immediate outcome is negative, but that doesn't mean there aren't positives in the medium-term," said Emmanouilidis. "This is going to put pressure on everyone to deliver."

One advantage for the euro zone is the weakening of the euro, which will help exporters and growth. For two years, the currency has remained firm against other major currencies despite the debt crisis. That trend has shifted in recent weeks.

"Three days ago you would have picked any outcome other than the one that's happened in Greece," said Brzeski, the ING economist. "The only upside I can see is the short-term impact on the exchange rate. A weaker euro will at least help."