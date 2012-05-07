* Greek election could prompt renegotiation of EU bailout
* Hollande's victory in France strengthens calls for growth
* EU policymakers have work cut out to balance demands
* Results mean more uncertainty for euro zone and euro
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, May 7 Pity Europe's policymakers. For
2-1/2 years they have sought a way out of the biggest crisis to
strike the European project since its founding over 50 years
ago, and for 2-1/2 years one drama after another has stumped
them.
Whenever a glimmer of light has appeared at the end of the
tunnel, darkness descends again in the shape of a political
upheaval, financial market turmoil, or an unforeseen snag such
as Finland demanding collateral for bailout loans.
With Sunday's election results in France and Greece, the
outlook has once again shifted, leaving European Union
policymakers again peering for a way out of the murk.
"I think it's the worst of all possible outcomes," ING
senior economist Carsten Brzeski said of the poll results.
These brought socialist Francois Hollande to power as
France's new president, questioning the euro zone's drive to
tackle the crisis with budget cuts despite the cost to economic
growth, while in Greece support surged for fringe,
anti-austerity parties, overturning the political order.
A regional election in Germany on Sunday delivered a setback
for Chancellor Angela Merkel too. From three of the most
critical capitals in Europe, policy prescriptions are diverging.
"You need to feel sorry for policymakers in all capitals,
not just Brussels - no one can get it right," said Brzeski.
"It shows the crisis is far from over. The interaction
between economics and politics has made things worse, as has the
interaction between national interests and European interests."
Hollande's victory was no surprise and already there is
movement in EU policy circles to incorporate his push for growth
into the austerity programme that the euro zone has pursued for
the past two years, so far without much success.
But the poor performance of Greece's two main parties - the
centre-right New Democracy and the socialist PASOK, both of
which had supported the country's EU/IMF bailout programme -
surprised some political analysts and may force a fundamental
reassessment of how Europe is tackling its crisis.
The destabilising impact has already been seen in financial
markets, with the euro weakening against the dollar,
European bank stocks falling to three-year lows and yields on
government bonds in Italy and Spain rising.
"The situation today is much more complicated than it was
yesterday," said Janis Emmanouilidis, a senior analyst at the
European Policy Centre, a Brussels think-tank.
"Uncertainty has been a driver of this crisis since the
beginning, and what has emerged from the Greek vote in
particular has only underlined that uncertainty."
THE UPSIDE
Some people in the financial markets believe it has
reinforced the likelihood of Greece needing to leave the euro
zone if it is to have any chane of reviving its economy.
"The beginning of the end for Greece in the euro zone
started several months ago," said Athanasios Ladopoulos, a
senior fund manager with Swiss Investment Managers, adding that
the election outcome had only strengthened this expectation.
That view is supported by Citi, whose economists raised
their likelihood that Greece will leave the currency union in
the next 12 to 18 months to 50-75 percent on Monday.
For those in Brussels who spend their lives drafting nuanced
policy documents, it means going back to the negotiating table
to see if France's demands for growth and possible changes to
Greece's bailout programme can be balanced with keeping Germany
appeased and the 17-country euro zone intact.
In its first reaction to the Greek result, the European
Commission insisted that Athens must stick to the terms of the
bailout agreed in February, underlining just how concerned
officials are about the potential for the deal to unravel.
"We do not have a new government in Greece yet," said
Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen. "The Commission
hopes and expects that the future government of Greece will
respect the engagement that Greece has entered into."
However, Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, who as
finance minister negotiated the bailout deal, called again on
Monday for its revision to lessen the burden on Greeks who are
suffering pay and pension cuts and soaring unemployment.
Yet while the views of French and Greek voters have
complicated euro zone policy-making in the near-term, some argue
that it is a positive outcome for the longer-run.
Not only does the democratic will of the Greeks and French
have to be respected, but those who believe that the policies
adopted over the past two years have been wrong say that
forcing a change of plan will be positive.
"If politics brings to a head what is necessary to make
people change course, so be it," said a senior EU official who
has grown disillusioned with the austerity drive.
"The Greek election result is a good thing - if it forces
policymakers to realise that austerity is self-defeating and
that Greece needs more debt-restructuring if it is going to stay
in the euro, that's positive."
Others echo that view in part, although they emphasise that
it may be some time before anything positive emerges.
"The immediate outcome is negative, but that doesn't mean
there aren't positives in the medium-term," said Emmanouilidis.
"This is going to put pressure on everyone to deliver."
One advantage for the euro zone is the weakening of the
euro, which will help exporters and growth. For two years, the
currency has remained firm against other major currencies
despite the debt crisis. That trend has shifted in recent weeks.
"Three days ago you would have picked any outcome other than
the one that's happened in Greece," said Brzeski, the ING
economist. "The only upside I can see is the short-term impact
on the exchange rate. A weaker euro will at least help."