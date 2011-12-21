STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Scandinavian airline SAS
expects European Union rules on making airlines pay for
carbon emissions to cost it about 130 million Swedish crowns
($19 million)a year, a company official said on Wednesday.
The official spoke after Europe's highest court gave
unreserved backing to an EU law charging airlines for carbon
emissions on flights to and from Europe.
SAS, half-owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and
Denmark, will have to buy 30 percent of the emissions it
generates in the EU.
"It costs about 11 euros per tonne. For the whole company it
ends up being about 130 million crowns a year," SAS
environmental affairs chief Lars Andersen Resare told Reuters.
($1 = 6.8383 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Veronica Ek, reporting by Patrick Lannin)