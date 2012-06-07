* Senate members in bipartisan stance against EU law
* US debates filing formal complaint with UN
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. Senate lawmakers and the
Obama administration on Wednesday stiffened their opposition to
a European law that targets emissions from commercial jetliners
and applied new pressure on Brussels and the United Nations to
resolve global concerns.
In a rare display of election-year bipartisanship,
Democratic and Republican members of the Commerce Committee and
the administration's top transportation official called the EU
standard that puts a price on pollution unworkable.
"The European Union acted because it believes it needed to
make a bold effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and I
understand why they did so. But, I believe that their unilateral
action is likely not sustainable by international law," the
panel's chairman, Jay Rockefeller, said at a hearing. "I support
the goals, but I have to oppose the action."
Kay Bailey Hutchison, the committee's top Republican, said
that she and Rockefeller "are in agreement" on the primary
point.
"The European Union, with this emissions trading scheme, is
acting outside of their prerogative and most certainly will have
a negative effect on our aviation community," she said. "The EU
needs to step back."
It was the most extensive comments from key Senate lawmakers
on the issue that has some observers concerned that the dispute
could trigger a global trade fight since the law applies to all
airlines and a number of countries have spoken out.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, testifying at the
hearing, called Europe "The Lone Ranger" for unilaterally
imposing the measure in January and said the administration
again would "strongly urge" it to cease the law's application.
"We need to see real signs of flexibility from the EU,"
LaHood said.
The administration has threatened unspecified action if a
compromise is not reached, but LaHood said no decision had been
made on possible steps.
He said discussions within the administration, however, are
centered on the possibility of the United States filing a formal
complaint to the United Nations. That move would raise the
diplomatic stakes and introduce sticky legal questions with no
outcome guaranteed.
"We're debating that," LaHood said after Republicans and
Democratic members urged the administration to pursue that
route.
The law took effect in January and requires all airlines
flying to and from EU airports to buy permits under an Emissions
Trading Scheme (ETS).
The issue is especially important to the United States,
whose airlines have a mature and lucrative transatlantic
business. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta
Air Lines are looking to grow international travel.
Moreover, lawmakers are concerned the aviation law could be
a precedent for future unilateral European measures on the
environment or other contentious issues.
The initial cost of the emissions law to industry globally
is expected to be minimal but would rise to an estimated $12
billion (9 billion euros) by the end of 2020.
OUTRAGE
Airlines would not face any bill for carbon until next
April, but the law's extraterritorial reach has stirred outrage,
especially from the United States, China and India.
Jos Delbeke, director general for climate action at the
European Commission, defended Europe's position at the hearing
and vowed not to cave to pressure.
"There is no prospect of suspending the EU legislation,"
Delbeke said.
Delbeke said the EU favored a global approach and is open to
modifying it as part of a negotiated solution so long as
market-based measures are similarly stringent, cover all
airlines and include specific goals.
U.S. and European officials and other countries have held a
series of meetings to try to defuse tensions and nudge the
United Nation's International Civil Aviation Organization to
establish a framework for negotiations.
"I believe they have the capacity to really begin the
discussion," LaHood said. "There needs to be a starting point."
Separately, Senate lawmakers are weighing legislation that
would give LaHood's office discretion to exempt U.S. airlines
from complying with the EU law.
A similar measure cleared the House of Representatives last
year.
The legislation's fate is unclear with other priorities
demanding congressional attention. Airlines want Congress to
take an aggressive stand and pass the bill, putting more
pressure on the ICAO to come up with a plan.
LaHood said the administration had not taken a position on
whether legislation is a good idea.