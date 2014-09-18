(Adds confirmation from Italy)

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 A meeting of European leaders to discuss growth and jobs will be held in Milan next month, Italy confirmed on Thursday, after two days of confusion and contradictory announcements from officials in Paris, Rome and Brussels on whether it would go ahead.

The meeting was agreed following a meeting of the European Council in August and originally set for Oct. 7 but scheduling issues had put that date in doubt and on Wednesday, a French government spokesman said it had been postponed.

However, Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, confirmed the meeting of heads of state and government would go ahead on Oct. 8 - a day late.

Earlier on Thursday, European Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said in Brussels the meeting had been cancelled.

Hours later, she corrected her announcement via Twitter, saying it would go ahead after all.

The summit - less than three weeks before a separate meeting of the European Council in Brussels - is expected to focus in particular on youth employment, one of the major problems facing the EU as it tries to revive its stagnating economy. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland)