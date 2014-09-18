Japan's Nikkei scales one-month peak as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a one-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 A meeting of European leaders to discuss growth and jobs which Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said would be held in Italy in October will no longer take place, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Renzi, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, announced on Aug. 29 that he would invite EU leaders to Italy on Oct. 6 to discuss measures to spur growth and create jobs. European leaders said they welcomed the announcement.
However, the French government said on Wednesday the event had been postponed and on Thursday EU Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said it had been "cancelled."
"Obviously it's for the Italian presidency to inform you on what led to that decision," she told reporters. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)
LONDON, April 26 Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to fresh one-month highs on Wednesday, pushing higher a day after Reuters reported that ECB policymakers see scope for sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary stimulus.