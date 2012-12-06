BRUSSELS Dec 6 A framework for the direct recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone's rescue fund should be finalised by the end of March 2013, a report prepared for EU leaders said on Thursday, and it advocated some form of common debt issuance in the euro zone.

The report charts a path towards closer fiscal integration among the 17 countries using the euro as they struggle to contain their economic crisis. It was prepared by Herman Van Rompuy, who as president of the European Council will chair a summit of EU leaders to discuss the report on Dec. 13-14.

The report recommends that an independent, central fiscal resource be established to help euro zone states absorb one-off economic shocks, with the aim of having it set up from 2014.

Such a "fiscal capacity" could be the basis for common debt issuance, the report says, adding that would not necessarily mean the mutualiation of euro zone debt, which German opposes.

The report was prepared in conjunction with European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the Eurogroup of finance ministers.

