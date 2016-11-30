PARIS Nov 30 European biofuel producers said a
proposal by Brussels to nearly halve the level of crop-based
biofuel used in the European Union by 2030 was a U-turn in
policy that would threaten jobs and boost animal feed and crude
oil imports.
The European Commission proposed in a draft law reforming
the EU energy market to cap crop-based or so-called first
generation biofuels' share of fuels used in transport to 3.8
percent in 2030 from 7 percent in 2021.
"The biofuel sector feels betrayed by the Commission because
of its complete disregard for the investments made in good faith
on the basis of EU policy," Robert Wright, Secretary-General of
European ethanol producers group ePURE, said in a statement.
ePure estimate 16 billion euros ($17 billion) has been
invested in European biofuel production facilities since 2003
when the EU established its biofuels support policy.
The EU's policy was primarily aimed at cutting CO2 emissions
in the transport sector and reliance on fossil fuels. However,
criticism has risen since that biofuels caused indirect changes
in land use as they are made from products such as sugar or
grains that could otherwise be used for human consumption.
Producers of biodiesel, made mainly from rapeseed, said the
EU proposal would cut production of rapeseed meal, a byproduct
used as protein in animal feed, and worsen the EU's large
protein deficit.
The exclusion of first generation biofuels would also likely
mean a rise in fossil fuels in transport due to lack of
availability of advanced biofuels, Raffaello Garofalo, Secretary
General of the European Biodiesel Board said in a statement.
French biodiesel producers gathered in Esterifrance group
called the proposal a "death sentence". The level of biofuel
blending has been at 7 percent in France since 2013.
Environmentalists said the Commission's plan did not go far
enough. "This proposal means our cars and trucks will be burning
almost as much palm oil and other food-based biodiesel in 2030
as they do today," Jelena Simjanovic from Transport &
Environment (T&E), said.
Overall biofuels accounted for 4.9 percent of market share
in 2014, T&E said.
In its proposal, which still needs to be approved by member
states and the European Parliament, the Commission does not
distinguish between ethanol and biodiesel but says member states
can make such a distinction themselves when implementing the
rules.
