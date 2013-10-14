* Funding of 5.85 bln euros to be shared among 250 projects
* TAP on European Commission's list
* Projects also eligible for fast-track planning approval
By Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 14 The European Commission
unveiled on Monday a list of 250 power and gas projects eligible
to share 5.85 billion euros ($7.93 billion) of funding as part
of plans to curb reliance on Russian gas and create a single
energy market.
The funds will be shared among trans-European energy
infrastructure projects from 2014 to 2020 with the aim of
helping EU countries integrate their energy markets and
diversify sources of supply, the bloc's executive arm said.
The list includes up to 140 projects in the electricity
transmission and storage sector, around 100 projects in gas
transmission, storage and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and
several oil and smart-grid projects, a statement showed.
One of the most high-profile projects on the list is the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), selected by a consortium in June
to ship Azeri gas and help reduce the European Union's
dependence on Russian supplies.
The TAP pipeline will collect Azeri gas in Turkey and carry
it across Greece and Albania before reaching southern Italy,
stretching 870 km (540 miles).
Other schemes on the list include a Baltic LNG terminal and
infrastructure upgrades in the eastern Baltic Sea area, aimed at
ending the isolation of Baltic states and curbing their almost
total dependence on Russia.
A gas pipeline from Bulgaria to Austria via Romania and
Hungary is also on the list, as well as a gas link from offshore
Cyprus to Greece via Crete.
The full list can be viewed here:
TOWARDS A SINGLE MARKET
The Commission hopes the funds will trigger more private
investment. It has been estimated that 100 billion euros is
needed to improve transmission lines as part of a single,
connected EU energy market with an increasing share of renewable
power.
The projects will also benefit from fast-tracked planning
and less administrative costs, the EU executive said.
Under the streamlined process, approval should take a
maximum of three years and six months. The Commission, utilities
and infrastructure companies complain that local opposition has
held up projects for years, even decades.
The European Commission had aimed to complete its single
energy market by 2014 as part of a policy to achieve sustainable
and secure energy supplies, but admitted this deadline would not
be achieved.
While EU policymakers strive to diversify supplies, part of
the Russian response has been the giant South Stream pipeline
through the Black Sea and Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Slovenia
to northeast Italy. This was not on the EU list.