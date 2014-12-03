* Vote still needs to clear plenary session
* Canada has lobbied for years against labelling plan
(Adds industry reaction)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 3 Europe moved a step back towards
a plan to stigmatise Canada's tar sands as highly polluting on
Wednesday, despite years of Ottawa's lobbying the EU bloc as
part of its export drive.
European Parliament lawmakers put the plans back on the
agenda by voting against the EU executive's proposal to abandon
the scheme.
The veto vote was passed at committee level, meaning it
still has to get through a full session of the European
Parliament in the coming weeks in order to force the European
Commission to come up with a new proposal. Getting plenary
agreement would be much harder than clearing a committee.
In October, the executive Commission published a new plan
for reporting the greenhouse gas intensity of transport fuels,
which removed a requirement to have separate values for
different types of oil.
That meant tar sands, also known as oil sands, would no
longer have to be differentiated from conventional crude, with
lower overall greenhouse gas emissions, and that it would make
it much easier for the unconventional oil to reach the European
market.
Canada and representatives of the oil industry have said
unconventional oil has a valuable role in diversifying EU
supplies and that Canada's deposits of oil sands, being
developed by oil majors such as ExxonMobil, BP
and Royal Dutch Shell, were being unfairly singled out
by the original EU plan.
Industry group FuelsEurope, which welcomed the revised
Commission proposal in October, issued a statement saying it
regretted Wednesday's vote and that it could create "huge
uncertainty" for fuel suppliers if the full parliament followed
suit.
Environmentalists and some politicians cite research
findings that over its life-cycle oil sands crude emits more
carbon dioxide because of the amount of energy required to
separate the crude from the bituminous deposits in which they
are found.
"If the EU is serious about tackling climate change it
should discourage the development of these highly
greenhouse-gas-intensive unconventional fossil fuels," said
Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, Dutch member of the Group of the Alliance
of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, who initiated Wednesday's
vote.
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and William Hardy)