* Britain, Ireland have made progress, but not enough
* In breach of EU laws aimed at single market, maximising
supply
BRUSSELS Jan 26 The European Commission
is taking Britain and Ireland to the European Court of Justice
because inadequate gas infrastructure is limiting competition,
the Commission said on Thursday.
"The maximum interconnection capacity is not offered in the
UK and Ireland as the pipeline connecting Northern Ireland and
Ireland is not open to the market," the Commission said in a
statement.
"This means that gas companies in Ireland cannot directly
trade gas with Northern Ireland or vice versa."
It also said the pipeline connecting Scotland to Northern
Ireland did not allow short-term services and lacked capacity
for commercial trade as required by long-standing EU laws.
"The Commission is aware that the UK and Irish governments
intend to introduce common arrangements for gas between Ireland
and Northern Ireland," the statement said.
It welcomed this, but said the project had been delayed and
the Commission was therefore going ahead with the infringement
procedure.
EU energy policy, directed towards ensuring secure and
sustainable supplies, aspires to achieve a single energy market,
maximising available resources, allowing more companies to
participate and increasing consumer choice.
"According to EU gas rules, the maximum interconnection
capacity between member states and between different gas
transmission systems must be offered to the market so that
consumers can fully benefit from competition on the market," the
statement said.
The infringement process dates back to June 2009 and the
Commission said some progress had been made, but not enough.
Britain and Ireland can still avoid a court ruling if they
achieve the changes required by the EU, but if found to be in
breach, they could be subject eventually to daily fines.