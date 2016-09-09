* European Commission expected to publish proposal in
October
* Draft has yet to be formally signed off
* Campaigners say higher goal would have higher benefits
By Barbara Lewis
LONDON, Sept 9 EU regulators are poised to
propose a binding target to cut energy use by 30 percent by
2030, a more ambitious goal than previously discussed, according
to a draft document seen by Reuters.
The draft law, which the European Commission is expected to
publish next month, is part of a set of proposals to implement
2030 goals on cutting emissions, increasing renewable energy use
and preventing energy waste.
A preliminary agreement was reached in October 2014 when the
28 member states agreed to increase energy savings by at least
27 percent compared with business as usual.
Since then, political momentum for a deeper cut has grown as
using less energy curbs dependency on imports from nations such
as Russia, while creating jobs in construction and insulation.
Following Britain's vote in June to leave the European
Union, the EU executive has also been keen to promote the social
benefits of its policies.
Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete has said
every 1 percent improvement in energy efficiency could lift 7
million people out of energy poverty because their homes would
be better insulated with lower energy bills.
A draft seen by Reuters refers to a 2030 30 percent binding
headline target on energy efficiency. The document has yet to be
agreed formally by the EU Commissioners.
The 30 percent compares with an existing target of 20
percent for 2020, which initially was not binding and the bloc
was far from achieving until a law in 2012 forced progress.
The European Commission said it could not comment on an
unpublished document.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there
was broad support in the Commission for the 30 percent binding
target, which had the related benefit of cutting emissions
because less energy would be burnt.
They said the Commission was keen to use the target as a
step towards implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change,
especially as the United States and China have beaten the
European Union to ratifying the deal.
A proposal to share out a 2030 target to cut greenhouse
gases by at least 40 percent was published in July. It has to be
debated by member states and the European Parliament before it
can become law.
Non-governmental organisations have pushed for an efficiency
goal of 40 percent, which is supported by the building
insulation industry and efficiency campaigners.
"Going for the higher numbers would significantly increase
the benefits. So it's a case of job half done," said Brook
Riley, a campaigner at Friends of the Earth Europe.
EU sources said the Commission proposal struck a balance
given concerns about the extra upfront costs, including deeper
renovation, of a much higher goal.
