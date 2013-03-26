* Urges repeal of renewable subsidies
* Says lack of clarity in emissions trading scheme hurting
energy firms
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, March 26 The head of Italy's largest
power company, Enel, said European Union governments
should stop subsidising renewable energy to relieve pressure on
utilities struggling with economic weakness.
"If (governments) keep levying taxes and drying up all the
cash flows, then all the shareholders will walk away as they
have been doing," ENEL Chief Executive Fulvio Conti told
journalists in Brussels on Tuesday.
After years of recession in Europe, many analysts have
declared the EU utilities sector incapable of attracting
investment, with demand for power declining.
"This is true for all Europe, making the overall industry of
energy uninvestable," Conti said, also calling for an end of
subsidies for renewables in EU planning, which he said
needlessly raised prices for consumers.
"They should try to reduce or repeal the incentive system
given to renewables. We are at the stage of maturity now that we
should be looking at resources, as opposed to incentives."
Conti also said the current taxes levelled on large industry
in Italy made it particularly difficult for them to compete,
calling some of Italy's taxation on labour "insanity."
But the company head spoke more favourably about the EU's
emission trading scheme (ETS), which sets a price for carbon
emissions that can be traded on an open market.
Conti said he supported an EU proposal on backloading, the
temporary withholding of emission allowances in the ETS, that is
due to be voted on by the European Parliament on April 16.
But he said continued lack of clarity over the scheme was
hurting power firms.
"Whenever you are speaking about regulations, if they are
not clear and stable they are a bad regulation."
TAPPING IN
Broadening European access to gas supplies is another
priority for the Italian energy company.
Although he would like to see a new pipeline to bring gas
supplies to Italy, Conti said he was not worried if the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was not selected by Azeri gas consortium
Shah Deniz versus rival pipeline Nabucco West.
The Shah Deniz consortium will decide in June which pipeline
gets the go ahead to deliver sought-after gas from Central Asia
to Europe.
"I'm not concerned with their initial decision. If they are
not choosing one of the two, I am pretty sure that over time
they will go into the other as well because there is huge
potential for that specific gas," Conti said.
He said that he is more interested in buying gas from a
potential TAP pipeline than becoming a stakeholder in the
project.
"I'm interested in buying the gas at good conditions and if
necessary I would be participating in the stake of TAP. But my
primary goal is to have the gas. I am not a transporter of gas,
I am a utiliser of gas," Conti said.
