* Funding especially targeted at central, eastern Europe
* British-French grid link also gets money
BRUSSELS Jan 19 EU member states on Tuesday
endorsed a plan to invest more than 200 million euros ($217
million) in cross-border energy infrastructure projects designed
to help curb dependence on Russian gas.
The European Commission is seeking to improve power and gas
connections across the European Union's 28 member states to
allow better distribution of available supplies as part of a
single energy market.
The EU is keen to reduce reliance on Russia, which supplies
about a third of EU oil and gas.
The dominant position of Russia's Gazprom has
become particularly divisive since relations between Brussels
and Moscow deteriorated after Russia seized the Crimean region
of Ukraine in 2014.
The Commission wants every member state to have at least
three possible sources of gas.
"We must press ahead with the modernisation of our energy
networks to bring any country still isolated into the European
energy market," European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel
Arias Canete said, announcing the funding.
Of the 15 proposals selected for total funding of 217
million euros, nine are in the gas sector and six in the
electricity sector.
Called projects of common interest because they benefit more
than one member state, the projects are entitled to accelerated
planning permission as well as EU funding, which the Commission
hopes will attract private sector cash.
Most of the 15 projects are in central and southeastern
Europe, where dependency on Russian gas is most marked.
Britain is not directly affected by the Russian crisis as it
is not dependent on its gas, but it is nervous about the
adequacy of national supplies and the extra costs it might incur
from emergency back up plans.
The new funding will also help pay for a grid link between
France and Britain being built by Britain's National Grid
and France's Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE).
($1 = 0.9205 euros)
