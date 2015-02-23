FRANKFURT Feb 23 EU regulators aiming to build
a strong energy union to weaken Russia's market power are
planning to introduce a law that will require each member state
to seek EU commission approval before concluding new gas
contracts, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in an advance
copy of its Tuesday edition.
This will also apply to companies like German utility E.ON
or BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall
, the paper said, citing a draft law.
It would mean that in the future companies must get approval
from Brussels before they can enter into agreements with Russian
gas suppliers.
For countries that are particularly dependent on one
supplier, the draft provides for establishing purchasing groups,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
The European Union aims to reduce reliance on imported
fossil fuel from nations such as Russia, and to press ahead with
completion of a single energy market, a goal that has proved
elusive for decades.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year
underscored the need for Brussels to do more to safeguard the
EU's energy supply. Europe relies on Russia for about a third of
its gas, almost half of which is piped via Ukraine.
While EU deliveries were not disrupted after Russia cut off
Ukraine's supply, ongoing tensions with Moscow, including its
plans to divert piped supplies away from Ukraine, have spurred
talks on better EU cooperation and the need for alternative
supplies.
The European Commission will publish its strategy on Feb 25.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Gunna Dickson)