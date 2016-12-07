BRUSSELS Dec 7 EU nations agreed on Wednesday
to allow the European Commission to vet their oil and gas deals
with third countries like Russia to guard against
anti-competitive practices and supply disruptions.
Overcoming resistance from member states wary of ceding
sovereignty, the EU executive welcomed the deal with the bloc's
28 nations and the European Parliament as a boost in its drive
for a single EU energy market and to curb reliance on Russian
gas.
Concerns in Europe over the EU's reliance on Russia for over
a third of its gas needs have grown since pricing spats between
Moscow and Kiev disrupted gas supplies and in the wake of
Russia's seizure of the Crimea region from Ukraine in March
2014.
The European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy,
Miguel Arias Canete, said the new rules will "guarantee that no
energy deal jeopardises the security of supply in an EU country,
or hampers the functioning of the EU's energy market."
The Commission says it needs the new rules because about a
third of 124 energy-related intergovernmental agreements in
Europe fail to comply with EU law and contesting them has proved
difficult.
It wants to avoid a repeat of the legal headaches it faced
when it ruled that Russian gas giant Gazprom's planned
South Stream pipeline under the Black Sea ran counter to EU
competition law, challenging a web of bilateral deals Russia cut
with eastern European states.
Under the new rules, proposed by the Commission in February,
EU nations will have to allow Brussels to review
intergovernmental agreements on oil and gas deals before they
sign them. Electricity deals will only have to be reported to
the Commission after they are completed.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Susan Fenton)