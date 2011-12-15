* Need deeper guidance towards 2030 goals in 2 years
* Green groups say Commission still supports nuclear
* Goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95% by 2050
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 Shifting to renewable
energy will ultimately cost around the same as business as
usual, and the EU needs to set the next steps towards low-carbon
power soon, pending formal targets by 2030, Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.
He was laying out the European Union's latest road map for
mostly eliminating carbon from the fuel mix by 2050 to guide
investors beyond the Commission's existing set of energy
targets.
"It's more or less the same if we go for business as usual
or for more ambitious scenarios which involve a lot of
renewables," Oettinger told a news conference.
A leaked draft last week showed that converting to a
lower-carbon economy would increase electricity prices to around
2030, because renewable energy technology requires high start-up
costs. They would fall after that, because fuel sources such as
sun and wind are free.
Early investment decisions to replace ageing infrastructure
with more intelligent, joined-up networks across the European
Union can also contain costs. "It's sensible to invest now,"
Oettinger said.
Investors need interim targets for guidance, beginning with
figures and followed by binding targets.
"If we're going to end up with zero by 2050, then we must
have a realistic interim (renewables) target by 2030," he said.
"It may be that in two years' time, we have to lay down
figures for this, or it may be that we lay down conditions, for
example CCS (carbon capture and storage).
"In 2014, we want to establish what must be achieved by
2030."
BEYOND 2020
A set of 2020 targets are a major plank of the EU's energy
policy, which is aimed at ensuring sustainable, secure and
competitive supplies, with reduced dependence on imports from
energy giants such as Russia.
The three 2020 targets are to cut carbon emissions by 20
percent, to increase the share of renewables by 20 percent and
to improve efficiency by 20 percent.
Beyond the end of the decade, road maps for various sectors
are designed to aid investment decisions pending the setting of
new formal targets.
The overarching aim, which Oettinger said was broadly
agreed, is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80 to 95 percent
of 1990 levels by 2050.
By 2030, he has said, it should be possible for 30 percent
of the energy mix to come from renewables, whereas by 2050
electricity production should be almost carbon free, although
transport could still have fossil fuel in the mix.
Many in the energy community welcomed the road map's
scenarios, which included a continued role for nuclear power and
natural gas, which is as less carbon-intensive than coal.
"It is encouraging to see the European Commission endorsing
natural gas as an essential element in the EU's energy mix,"
Kjetil Tungland, managing director of the Trans-Adriatic
Pipeline, said.
"Yet, the challenges of gas supply diversification and
energy security are still to be tackled."
Environmentalists and Green politicians welcomed the
statement that renewable energy would ultimately cost no more,
although they expressed concerns that the Commission continued
to support fossil fuels and nuclear power, even after Japan's
nuclear disaster this year.
Oettinger said the Commission was neutral on nuclear power,
which generates electricity without producing carbon emissions,
and it was up to member states to decide their energy mix.
"This road map shows that getting clean energy from
renewables will cost taxpayers no more than getting dirty and
dangerous energy from coal or nuclear power," Greenpeace EU
Energy Policy Director Frauke Thies said.
"The Commission will be tempted to overplay the role of coal
and nuclear energy to appease the likes of Poland and France,
but the numbers in the road map are unequivocal. It proves that
a modern energy system can't do without renewables and
efficiency but can easily consign coal and nuclear power to the
past."
Poland is 90 percent reliant on coal for its electricity,
and France derives roughly three quarters of its power from
nuclear reactors.
(editing by Jane Baird)