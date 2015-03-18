* Transparency would focus on intergovernmental agreements
* Companies say commercial sensitivities could still be at
stake
* Analysts say liberalisation real route to lower prices
(Updates with more diplomatic comment)
By Barbara Lewis and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, March 18 A push to make gas contracts
agreed with countries such as Russia more transparent has
pitched Poland against Germany ahead of energy talks among
European Union leaders on Thursday.
The Brussels summit is meant to advance progress towards a
single energy union in which power and gas would flow freely
across borders, reducing the bloc's reliance on Russian gas and
countering Gazprom's divide-and-rule tendency.
But a clash between Germany, which has negotiated
successfully with Gazprom, and Poland, which pays higher prices,
is likely to dominate the energy debate, EU sources say, adding
they expected it would be heated.
Hungary, whose nuclear contract with Russia has led to
objections from EU regulators, and some other nations also have
reservations.
Italy has aligned itself with Poland's drive for
transparency, although it has said much would depend on
implementation.
A draft prepared for the summit, seen by Reuters, calls for
greater transparency on the gas market by ensuring "all
agreements with external suppliers that may affect EU energy
security" conform to EU law. "Confidentiality of commercially
sensitive information will be safeguarded," it says.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
focus had been on intergovernmental contracts, deemed less
sensitive, but deals involving companies could also be included.
There are around 40 intergovernmental contracts, covering
for instance Russia's abandoned South Stream project, whose
failure was linked to its non-compliance with EU law.
Commercial gas-supply contracts, whose terms are
particularly closely guarded, are more prevalent. EU officials
say there are around 300 of these.
Gazprom, which supplies about a third of EU gas, is the
target of an EU antitrust investigation for allegedly
overcharging customers in Eastern Europe, thwarting rival
suppliers and blocking the free flow of gas.
The prices Gazprom charges are not public. Industry
estimates have found Poland pays $370 per thousand cubic metres
compared with $310 for Germany.
Those pushing for transparency say it would improve EU
nations' negotiating stance and help to lower prices, while
opponents say it could expose sensitive commercial data.
Analyst Tim Boersma of the Brookings Institution in
Washington said transparency alone was not a solution. "The
focus should be on increasing competition, foremost by
(infrastructure) investments to integrate markets," he said.
Cheaper oil, which has knock-on effects for gas
prices, has improved the position of Poland's state-run PGNiG
. The company is renegotiating with Gazprom, as are
German utilities such as RWE.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, Vera Eckert
in Frankfurt, Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Agnieszka
Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Dale Hudson and William Hardy)