* Brussels seeks prior approval of EU intergovernment
agreements
* EU executive also wants access to commercial gas contracts
* Move is likely to face opposition from national
governments
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Brussels made a push on Tuesday
for new powers to vet EU energy deals, taking on national
governments in its drive to create a single EU energy market and
curb reliance on Russian gas.
Under the European Commission's proposal, bilateral gas
deals between any of the EU's 28 member states and third
countries such as Russia would require its prior approval.
The EU executive also wants access to gas contracts,
currently sealed by commercial secrecy, that account for more
than 40 percent of annual gas needs in a member state or are
"key to security of supply".
Both moves are likely to raise the hackles of big EU states.
"To prevent gas supplies crises, national policies are not
enough," European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias
Canete told reporters.
The Baltic and southeastern European nations are among the
most dependent on Russian gas - paying around 16 percent more
for it in 2016 than others in the bloc, according to the EU.
Germany, however, imports the highest volumes, for which it
gets preferential prices from Russia's top natural gas producer
Gazprom.
Germany - already at loggerheads with Poland, Italy and
other states over plans to expand the Nord Stream pipeline to
pump more Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine - has and
will likely continue to oppose greater oversight of its energy
deals.
The EU executive says it needs the new rules because while
one third of 124 intergovernmental agreements in Europe fail to
comply with EU law, contesting them has proved challenging.
It was a lesson learned when Brussels ruled that Gazprom's
planned South Stream pipeline under the Black Sea contravened EU
competition law but faced a legal headache to untangle a web of
deals Russia had cut with eastern European states.
Under the new proposal, the Commission would be able to take
member states to court and slap them with fines, if they signed
bilateral accords found to be in breach of EU law.
DIVERSITY OF SUPPLY
Concern in Europe over energy reliance on Russia since
pricing spats between Moscow and Kiev disrupted gas supplies has
grown in the wake of Russia's seizure of the Crimea region from
Ukraine in March 2014.
The EU has succeeded in increasing renewables and the use of
reverse-flow pipelines to allow gas to course east as well as
west, maximising available supplies. But some countries are
still 100 percent dependent on Russian gas.
Given declining gas production in Europe, the Commission
assumes EU demand will remain roughly stable at 370 to 440 bcms
per year over the next decade.
Expanding access to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which now
makes up roughly 13 percent of European energy imports, is one
way Brussels seeks to diversify supply - predicting LNG prices
will converge with cheaper pipeline gas.
The EU wants to speed up investment in LNG interconnectors
and terminals known as Projects of Common Interest, which are
judged strategic to more than one EU country and entitled to
funding.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan
Fenton)