* Brussels seeks prior approval of EU intergovernment agreements

* EU executive also wants access to commercial gas contracts

* Move is likely to face opposition from national governments

By Alissa de Carbonnel

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Brussels made a push on Tuesday for new powers to vet EU energy deals, taking on national governments in its drive to create a single EU energy market and curb reliance on Russian gas.

Under the European Commission's proposal, bilateral gas deals between any of the EU's 28 member states and third countries such as Russia would require its prior approval.

The EU executive also wants access to gas contracts, currently sealed by commercial secrecy, that account for more than 40 percent of annual gas needs in a member state or are "key to security of supply".

Both moves are likely to raise the hackles of big EU states.

"To prevent gas supplies crises, national policies are not enough," European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told reporters.

The Baltic and southeastern European nations are among the most dependent on Russian gas - paying around 16 percent more for it in 2016 than others in the bloc, according to the EU.

Germany, however, imports the highest volumes, for which it gets preferential prices from Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom.

Germany - already at loggerheads with Poland, Italy and other states over plans to expand the Nord Stream pipeline to pump more Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine - has and will likely continue to oppose greater oversight of its energy deals.

The EU executive says it needs the new rules because while one third of 124 intergovernmental agreements in Europe fail to comply with EU law, contesting them has proved challenging.

It was a lesson learned when Brussels ruled that Gazprom's planned South Stream pipeline under the Black Sea contravened EU competition law but faced a legal headache to untangle a web of deals Russia had cut with eastern European states.

Under the new proposal, the Commission would be able to take member states to court and slap them with fines, if they signed bilateral accords found to be in breach of EU law.

DIVERSITY OF SUPPLY

Concern in Europe over energy reliance on Russia since pricing spats between Moscow and Kiev disrupted gas supplies has grown in the wake of Russia's seizure of the Crimea region from Ukraine in March 2014.

The EU has succeeded in increasing renewables and the use of reverse-flow pipelines to allow gas to course east as well as west, maximising available supplies. But some countries are still 100 percent dependent on Russian gas.

Given declining gas production in Europe, the Commission assumes EU demand will remain roughly stable at 370 to 440 bcms per year over the next decade.

Expanding access to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which now makes up roughly 13 percent of European energy imports, is one way Brussels seeks to diversify supply - predicting LNG prices will converge with cheaper pipeline gas.

The EU wants to speed up investment in LNG interconnectors and terminals known as Projects of Common Interest, which are judged strategic to more than one EU country and entitled to funding. (Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)