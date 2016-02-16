* Brussels seeks ex-ante approval of EU intergovernment agreements

* EU executive also wants access to commercial gas contracts

* Move is likely to face opposition from national governments (Updates with quotes, background, reax to package)

By Alissa de Carbonnel

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Brussels made a push on Tuesday for new powers to vet EU energy deals, taking on national governments in its drive to create a single EU energy market and curb reliance on Russian gas.

Under the European Commission's proposal, bilateral gas deals between any of the EU's 28 member states and third countries such as Russia would require its prior approval.

The EU executive also wants access to gas contracts, currently sealed by commercial secrecy, that account for more than 40 percent of annual gas needs in a member state or are "key to security of supply".

Both moves are likely to raise the hackles of big EU states.

"To prevent gas supplies' crises, national policies are not enough," European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told reporters.

Baltic and southeastern European nations are among the most dependent on Russian gas - paying around 16 percent more for it in 2016 than others in the bloc, according to the EU.

Germany, however, imports the highest volumes, for which it gets preferential prices from Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom.

The Commission said it is seeking transparency, including on the volumes, duration and conditions for suspension of gas supplies but not prices.

Germany - already at loggerheads with Poland, Italy and other states over plans to expand the Nord Stream pipeline to pump more Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine - is likely to oppose greater oversight of its energy deals.

Its share of gas supplies from Gazprom is below the threshold proposed by the Commission for access to commercial contracts, but the doubling of Nord Stream would put Germany above it.

"If it goes over the threshold, all contracts with the supplier have to be notified - the old and the new," Arias Canete said.

The EU executive says it needs the new rules because while about a third of 124 energy-related intergovernmental agreements in Europe fail to comply with EU law, contesting them has proved difficult.

It wants to avoid a repeat of the legal headaches it faced when it ruled that Gazprom's planned South Stream pipeline under the Black Sea ran counter to EU competition law, but had little clout to untangle the web of deals Russia had cut with eastern European states.

Part of the proposal obliging regional cooperation to safeguard security of supply is also sensitive at a time when a profusion of crises from migration to Britain's threat to leave the EU is challenging the bloc's unity.

DIVERSITY OF SUPPLY

Concern in Europe over relying on Russia for 40 percent of gas needs since pricing spats between Moscow and Kiev disrupted gas supplies has grown in the wake of Russia's seizure of the Crimea region from Ukraine in March 2014.

The EU has succeeded in increasing renewables and the use of reverse-flow pipelines to allow gas to course east as well as west, maximising available supplies. But some countries are still 100 percent dependent on Russian gas.

Given declining gas production in Europe, the Commission assumes EU demand will remain roughly stable at 370 to 440 bcms per year over the next decade.

Expanding access to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which now makes up roughly 10 percent of European imports, is one way Brussels seeks to diversify supply - predicting LNG prices will converge with cheaper pipeline gas.

While it sees gas as a cleaner replacement than coal, environmental groups say the plan fails the goals of slashing greenhouse emissions agreed at last year's U.N. Summit in Paris.

The EU wants to speed construction of LNG interconnectors known as Projects of Common Interest that are entitled to funding.

The strategy is informed in part by the experience of Lithuania, where investment in an LNG plant led to an almost 20 percent price cut in gas supplies from Gazprom. (Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)