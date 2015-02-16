* Pilot project runs until 2017
* EU says it will prove public-private formula works
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union climate and
energy bosses launched two projects on Monday designed to
unleash more than a billion euros ($1.1 billion) of spending on
measures to save energy and adapt to climate change.
The pilot projects will help to prove that a much bigger
Commission scheme to turn 21 billion euros of EU and European
Investment Bank funds (EIB) into at least 315 billion euros of
public and private sector investment can work, the Commission
says.
EU governments are meant to endorse the broader investment
plan in June but many analysts are sceptical, saying there has
been little detail on how private spending will be catalysed.
First presented in November by Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Fund for Strategic Investment
is meant to act as a "risk buffer", soaking up losses on
projects before other creditors and breaking down a reluctance
to invest.
Nearly a third of the overall spending under the Juncker
plan is meant to be related to energy.
One of the pilot projects presented on Monday that will run
until 2017 is the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency scheme.
It will take 80 million euros of Commission money to try and
elicit more than 550 million euros in spending on ways to save
energy, such as better insulated buildings.
While EU officials declined to go into details, they said
the 80 million would be used to protect against credit risk on
energy efficiency loan portfolios and said the Commission would
also provide technical expertise.
The other project is the Natural Capital Financing Facility.
It will draw on up to 125 million euros of EIB funds to attract
investment in projects such as forestry management.
"The EIB expects more than 1 billion euros of investment in
energy efficiency and sustainability schemes to be unlocked
through the two new initiatives," EIB spokesman Richard Willis
said.
The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, which
represents investors responsible for nearly 9 trillion euros in
assets, says EU financing instruments can attract private
capital if there are strong policies to support them.
"Investors have consistently made clear that the wider
policy environment, both at an EU and member state level - will
remain a critical factor," IIGCC Chief Executive Stephanie
Pfeifer said.
The Commission will deliver some policy direction next week,
when it publishes a strategy for a stronger energy union with
better grid connections, improved security of fuel supply and
greater efficiency.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)