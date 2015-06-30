* Draft proposals expected to be published in July

* Plans suggest dropping plus symbols, just letters

BRUSSELS, June 30 New rules on labelling appliances to show consumers how much energy they use will be simpler and consistent across the European Union, according to a draft European Commission proposal seen by Reuters.

European Union nations use a system of letters as well as plus symbols to guide consumers when they buy products such as fridges or washing machines. An A label with three pluses is placed on appliances that use as little energy as possible.

The draft, seen by Reuters, which is expected to be published on July 15, together with proposed reforms for the EU Emissions Trading System and a discussion document on electricity markets, says the labelling system needs to be streamlined, so all EU nations adopt a simple, clear approach.

It proposes abandoning the plus signs and instead adopting a classification using letters from A to G in seven different colours to show consumption of energy, with A being the most efficient and G the least.

The draft says the simplification is in line with a push for smarter EU law, although it could struggle to convince Eurosceptic critics in nations such as Britain, where a media storm was whipped up over EU rules requiring vacuums and kettles to use less energy. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by William Hardy)