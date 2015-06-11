* Two other platforms planned on renewables, electricity
BRUSSELS, June 11 EU Climate Action and Energy
Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete on Thursday launched a plan to
turn the Mediterranean region into "a major gas marketplace" as
part of European Union efforts to reduce dependency on dominant
oil and gas supplier Russia.
The gas platform is the first of a series to be set up
following Arias Canete's trips to Morocco and Algeria in May.
Two others will cover electricity and green energy.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is trying to
accelerate progress on the creation of an energy union, based on
improved cross-border infrastructure to share out supplies
across the 28 EU nations and beyond.
Commission officials say the gas platform will focus on
three main entry points for gas -- the Iberian peninsula, Italy
and the Aegean Sea. It would help producer nations to develop
their export strategies and ensure political momentum for
financial support for infrastructure, a statement said.
At the same time, the Commission is underlining the links
between energy and foreign policy, using diplomacy to stress the
need for energy collaboration with foreign partners.
"Foreign policy should give particular priority to partners
and initiatives crucial to EU efforts to strengthen the
diversification of EU energy sources," the Commission said in
its energy diplomacy action plan.
Energy traders are sceptical about the chances of creating a
more liquid gas market in the Mediterranean region.
Italy, the third-biggest EU gas market after Britain and
Germany, has suffered from a lack of transparency and the
dominance of ENI.
However, ENI has been forced to spin off pipeline capacity
to bring it in line with EU legislation and from 2020 the
planned Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will ship gas from
Azerbaijan through Greece to Italy.
