* EU summit talks to debate energy security
* Nord Stream-2 generated heated debate at Dec summit
* European Commission cannot confirm receipt of letter
By Andrius Sytas
VILNIUS, March 16 Eight EU governments have
signed a letter objecting to the Nord Stream-2 project that
would double the amount of gas shipped directly from Russia to
Germany, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The letter, addressed to European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, reignites a debate that has pitched
dominant EU member Germany against central and eastern European
nations.
If the project goes ahead, Nord Stream-2 would generate
"potentially destabilising geopolitical consequences", the
letter says.
The European Commission said it could not confirm receipt of
the letter.
"The Nord Stream-2 project that is currently under
preparation can pose certain risks for energy security in the
region of central and eastern Europe," the letter, dated March
7, says.
"It would strongly influence gas market development and gas
transit patterns in the region, most notably the transit route
via Ukraine."
Russia's gas export pipelines have become intensely
political because of the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine is the transit route for about half of the gas
Russia's Gazprom sells to the European Union, which
relies on Russia for roughly a third of its supplies.
The copy of the letter seen by Reuters is signed by the
prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia,
Poland, Slovakia and Romania and the president of Lithuania.
Two EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Croatia had also signed a later version of the letter, but this
could not immediately be confirmed with the Croatian government.
EU leaders meet for summit talks in Brussels on Thursday,
when energy security is expected to be discussed.
Nord Stream-2 generated heated debate at summit talks in
December following another letter sent to the Commission.
European Council President Donald Tusk of Poland said then
it would be up to the Commission to make a final decision on
legality. However, in his view Nord Stream-2, backed by Gazprom,
E.ON, Wintershall, Shell, OMV and
Engie, flouted EU rules.
Gazprom and some utilities say Nord Stream-2 is the most
pragmatic solution to shoring up Europe's energy security. The
Commission has said it is assessing its legality.
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel travelled to Poland
early this year where he promised the new pipeline would go
ahead only if Russia did not cut off Ukraine and eastern
European gas flows.
Gazprom already sends gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea
via the Nord Stream pipelines. Nord Stream-2 would add a second
twin subsea pipeline from Russia to Germany, doubling capacity
to 110 billion cubic metres per year.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee in
Brussels; Writing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Dale Hudson)