* Britain's Hinkley Point plant would get public funding
* EU energy ministers debating closer energy union
* Romania leads call for nuclear framework in letter
* Also wants reform of Emissions Trading System
BRUSSELS, March 5 Using taxpayers' money to fund
nuclear power is "absolutely out of the question", German
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday, in an apparent
swipe at British plans to finance new atomic generation.
Gabriel was arriving for talks in Brussels on the European
Commission's proposal for an energy union, which would deepen
cross-border cooperation on energy across the 28-member EU.
Previous efforts to harmonise energy policy have faltered as
member states have jealously guarded their right to decide on
the kind of energy they use.
Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power sets it at
odds with plans by Britain and France to invest in the
emissions-free fuel source, which they say plays a major role in
combatting climate change.
Germany has instead focused on renewable energy, such as
wind and solar.
"There are countries in the EU that want to support nuclear
power with tax money. We think that is absolutely out of the
question," Gabriel said.
"We will not agree by any means that nuclear energy be
supported by public money. Nuclear energy is the most expensive
kind of generation. It has now been around for 50 years, it is
not new and it is dangerous."
Gabriel did not directly mention Britain's plans to finance
new nuclear generation to be built by French utility EDF
at Hinkley Point in southwest England.
The European Commission last year approved state aid for the
16 billion pound ($25 billion) plan, drawing fierce criticism
and legal action from those who say the subsidy distorts
competition.
On Wednesday, a German energy cooperative announced it would
take legal action against Britain's plan to pay a guaranteed
price for power produced at Hinkley Point.
Representing member states that support nuclear power,
Romania's Energy Minister Andrei Gerea has written to European
Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic calling for "a
supportive EU framework for safe and sustainable new nuclear".
He also urges the Commission to publish promptly its plans
for deeper reform of the European Union's Emissions Trading
System once efforts under way to set up a reserve for surplus
carbon permits have been agreed.
The reserve would boost prices on the ETS, which at around 7
euros a tonne make it cheap to burn polluting coal and
in terms of cost do not justify expensive nuclear generation.
In the letter seen by Reuters, Gerea says he also represents
the views of Britain, the Czech Republic, France, Lithuania,
Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.
