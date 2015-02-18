* EU seeks to improve efficiency of ovens, hobs, cooker
hoods
* Commission says rules can cut consumers' yearly bill by 50
euros
BRUSSELS Feb 18 The sale of energy wasting
ovens and cooking hobs will be banned across the European Union
after the latest set of rules to make household appliances more
efficient takes effect from Friday.
The European Commission said on Wednesday getting rid of
inefficient cooking appliances would cut average consumer energy
bills by around 50 euros ($57) per year, while the cumulative
savings from the rules across the bloc would run into billions.
The policy, known as ecodesign, chimes with the EU goals of
reducing fossil fuel imports and greenhouse gas emissions.
Industry bodies representing European appliance makers, such
as Bosch Siemens Haushaltsgeraete and Philips
, were involved in consultations and have welcomed the
new rules, which will apply to new ovens and hobs.
But critics have portrayed ecodesign as another example of
Brussels bureaucracy. Last year, rules limiting the power of new
vacuum cleaners were whipped up into a media frenzy dubbed
Hoovergate.
According to the ecodesign directive, which from Friday will
cover hobs, ovens and cooking hoods, no model will be allowed on
the market if it does not fall below a set energy efficiency
limit, delivered through measures such as insulation and better
door design.
The Commission said the difference for consumers in terms of
performance would be "invisible".
The law allows shops to clear stock, although energy
efficiency campaigners warn customers against being seduced by
discounted appliances that will lead to higher fuel bills.
"These rules mean that design standards will go up, and low
quality Asian imports that cannot stand the heat will have to
leave the kitchen," Stamatis Sivitos, campaigner for the lobby
group Coolproducts Campaign, said.
($1 = 0.8788 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)