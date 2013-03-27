Commodities trader Statdrome sets up in Singapore
MELBOURNE, April 3 Statdrome PTE, a metals and energy trading company backed by ex-Trafigura and Marc Rich traders, has set up in the Asian commodity trading hub of Singapore, the company said.
* EU risks missing 20 pct clean energy target in 2020
* States urged to boost electricity grid investments
* Warning comes as bloc considers new 2030 climate goals
BRUSSELS, March 27 European Union governments must modernise their electricity grids and remove investment barriers to meet a 20 percent target for renewable energy use in 2020, the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.
While the 27 EU member countries are currently on track to achieve the 2020 renewable energy goal, many risk falling behind in the coming years without additional efforts, the European Commission said.
"There are reasons for concern about future progress: the transposition of the directive has been slower than wished, also due to the current economic crisis in Europe," the Commission said in a statement.
The warning came as the Commission sketched out new 2030 targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and using clean energy, designed to keep the EU at the forefront of global efforts to combat climate change.
The bloc currently has three 2020 climate policy goals: to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent compared with 1990 levels, increase renewables to 20 percent and improve energy savings by 20 percent.
It is currently on course to meet the first two targets - which are legally binding - but not the non-binding energy efficiency goal. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)
MELBOURNE, April 3 Statdrome PTE, a metals and energy trading company backed by ex-Trafigura and Marc Rich traders, has set up in the Asian commodity trading hub of Singapore, the company said.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Competition Commission said on Sunday that it had asked the Competition Tribunal to fine construction materials group Afrimat for allegedly "abusing its dominance by charging excessive prices."