* EU risks missing 20 pct clean energy target in 2020

* States urged to boost electricity grid investments

* Warning comes as bloc considers new 2030 climate goals (Adds quotes, reaction)

BRUSSELS, March 27 European Union governments must modernise their electricity grids and remove investment barriers to meet a 20 percent target for renewable energy use in 2020, the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.

While the 27 EU member countries are currently on track to achieve the 2020 renewable energy goal, many risk falling behind in the coming years without more effort, the European Commission said.

"There are reasons for concern about future progress: the transposition of the directive has been slower than wished, also due to the current economic crisis in Europe," the Commission said in a statement.

The warning came as the Commission published a policy paper sketching out new 2030 targets for clean energy use and greenhouse gas emissions cuts, confirming details Reuters reported earlier this month.

The bloc currently has three 2020 climate goals: to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent compared with 1990 levels, increase renewables to 20 percent of total energy use and improve energy savings by 20 percent.

The policy paper suggests that EU member states double their carbon-cutting efforts by reducing emissions 40 percent compared with 1990 levels by 2030. Any new binding EU targets would need to be jointly agreed by governments and the European Parliament.

"We have targets for 2020, but for most investors 2020 is around the corner. It's time to define the targets for 2030," EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard said in a statement.

The Commission said it hopes to see the 2030 climate and energy targets legally adopted by 2015, following elections to the European Parliament in 2014.

But environmental campaigners said the proposed targets were too low, and urged the European Union to commit to up to 55 percent cuts in carbon emissions by 2030.

"This half-hearted plan for 2030 climate and energy policy will in effect maintain Europe's dependence on imports of polluting fossil fuels which drain the economy to the tune of 400 billion euros per year," said Brook Riley, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth. (Reporting by Teddy Nykiel and Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)