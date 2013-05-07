* Energy costs political flashpoint ahead of German election
* Shale gas revolution unlikely in Europe
* Single internal market deadline looms, progress sought
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 7 EU heads of state and government
will seek ways to limit the impact of energy costs on European
competitiveness at a summit this month, a draft document seen by
Reuters showed.
European industry says it is disadvantaged because of the
price it pays for energy compared with the United States, where
the shale gas revolution has drastically lowered costs.
The document ahead of the May 22 EU summit, which has energy
and taxation on the agenda, calls for examination of the impact
of energy prices and costs and action to limit the effects.
One option is developing the European Union's own shale gas
resources, although this is not mentioned directly. Instead, the
draft refers to safe and sustainable development of "indigenous
sources of energy".
Europe's very different geography and land ownership would
make it hard for the European Union to rival the United States
in shale gas, but the executive European Commission is working
on a framework to guide prospectors.
The leaders are expected to urge the Commission to analyse
energy prices and costs in member states "with a particular
focus on the EU's competitiveness" against global rivals.
The draft also points to massive investment costs in
boosting power generation and networks as likely to drive up
energy prices.
Arguments over energy costs have featured prominently in
political debate ahead of German elections and played a part in
blocking a Commission proposal to boost carbon prices on the EU
market.
The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), where carbon prices have
sunk to record lows, is not on the draft agenda, but it could be
debated on the sidelines of the summit, EU sources have said.
Efforts to repair that market are also a focus of attention
for the European Parliament.
Other items on the summit agenda include completion of the
internal energy market, which the European Union had hoped would
harmonise power and gas supplies across the 27-member union by
2014. That deadline is likely to be missed.
EU leaders also expected to support laws intended to break
up energy monopolies by prising apart ownership of supplies and
the infrastructure used for their delivery.
The rules aim to ensure distribution of supplies as
competitively and efficiently as possible to lower costs, but
they have infuriated the bloc's leading gas supplier Russia.
(Editing by William Hardy)