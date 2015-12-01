(Adds further details throughout)
BRUSSELS/LONDON Dec 1 The European Commission
has approved British plans to subsidise the conversion of RWE's
Lynemouth coal-fired power plant in northern England
to burning biomass, sending the German utility company's shares
higher.
The European Commission said on Tuesday a nine-month
investigation showed that the project accords with European
environmental and energy goals, giving the green light to an
agreement struck under Britain's contracts-for-difference (CfD)
electricity pricing mechanism to support the project until 2027.
RWE, which bought the coal-fired power plant in 2012, said
it would now take 18 months to adapt the station to run 100
percent on biomass with a generation capacity of 420 megawatts.
Shares in RWE rose by up to 8.5 percent following the
approval, which also coincided with news the company was
considering spinning off its retail, networks and renewables
units.
State aid approval for Lynemouth was also positive for Drax
, the operator of Britain's biggest coal-fired plant
whose conversion of a third unit to biomass is still awaiting
state aid approval by the European Commission.
CfD contracts for the two biomass conversion projects are
comparable, analysts said, increasing Drax's chances for its
plans to also gain state aid approval.
"This is positive news for the company, and it could even
potentially lead to the government having a more positive
outlook on the base load potential of biomass," said Angelos
Anastasiou, utilities analyst at Whitman Howard.
Shares in Drax were up 12.3 percent in London at 1235 GMT.
A Drax spokesman said the decision was "encouraging" but
the two contracts had differerent underlying technical and
economic assumptions.
The company is considering converting a fourth of the six
units at Drax to run on biomass.
Britain will hold its next auction of renewable energy
subsidies by the end of 2016 and a further two over the course
of the current government's term, energy minister Amber Rudd
said last month.
It is unclear whether biomass projects will be able to
participate in the next rounds but Andrew Koss, chief executive
of Drax's operating subsidiary Drax Power, said conversion plans
for a fourth biomass unit could be among the most competitive
bidders in the scheme.
"If that happens (full competition under the scheme) we
believe our fourth unit would be one of the cheapest," he said
during a cross-party Energy and Climate Change Committee hearing
in Parliament on Tuesday.
