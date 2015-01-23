BRUSSELS Jan 23 Ukraine will be able to import
around 40 million cubic metres (mcm) per day of gas from the
European Union because of improved reverse flow capacity from
Saturday, compared with 31.5 mcm now, European energy chief
Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has been working
on boosting reverse flow gas pipeline capacity, especially
between Ukraine and Slovakia, as part of efforts to create a
stronger energy union, including with neighbouring countries
such as Ukraine.
A large part of the aim is to reduce the price negotiating
power of dominant supplier Russia.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)