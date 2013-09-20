* Commission will officially announce list in October
* Russia's South Stream not on the list
* Baltic grid also on the list
By Francesco Guarascio and Andrius Sytas
BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, Sept 20 The Nabucco West
pipeline, which lost a contest to ship Azeri gas to Europe, is
still on a list of projects eligible for EU cash, implying the
European Commission still believes it could be built, EU
diplomats said.
The Commission, the EU executive, next month is expected to
publish a final list of projects judged significant to more than
one EU nation and entitled to accelerated planning approval as
well as consideration for money from the EU budget.
Commission officials declined to disclose the content of the
list before publication.
But the diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
it included the Nabucco West scheme, led by OMV, as
well as the Trans Atlantic Pipeline (TAP), which was selected to
by the Shah Deniz gas consortium to carry gas to Europe.
TAP includes Norway's Statoil, BP, SOCAR,
Fluyxs, Total, E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany and Swiss
company [AXPO AXPOH.UL].
Commission officials have repeatedly said Nabucco West is
not dead and could one day be built if more Caspian gas becomes
available.
Other schemes on the list of roughly 200 Projects of Common
Interest include a Baltic energy grid, aimed at ending the
isolation of Baltic states and curbing their reliance on Russia.
A feasibility study for a gas link from Cyprus to Crete and
then Greece or Italy is also on the list.
Cyprus has high hopes of rapidly developing its gas reserves
to revive its broken economy, but export routes are complicated
by its long-standing rift with Turkey.
COMMON INTEREST TO DIVERSIFY
For the European Commission, the point of the TAP pipeline
and also Nabucco West, should it ever be built, is that they
will ship Azeri supplies, helping to diversify EU supplies away
from reliance on Russian gas.
Part of the response of Russia has been the giant South
Stream pipeline through the Black Sea and Bulgaria, Serbia,
Hungary and Slovenia to northeast Italy. This is not on the EU
list of projects, the diplomats said.
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told reporters South
Stream did not meet the criteria for a priority project.
"South Stream is an addition, but it does not give us access
to any new sources of energy and it does not increase the
competitiveness of the energy market in European Union,"
Oettinger said following a meeting of EU energy ministers in
Vilnius.
"South Stream is an idea that comes from our eastern
partners. We have no problems with South Stream, but we don't
think it's a particular EU priority."
Also in Vilnius, the Lithuanian energy minister said six
Lithuanian projects were on the list, including a project to
synchronise the Baltic states electric grid with continental
Europe.
For the first time the multi-year EU budget includes some
financing that can be used for energy infrastructure, although
haggling has reduced the energy share to around 5 billion euros.
The Commission hopes these funds will trigger much greater
private investment.
It has estimated 100 billion euros is needed just to improve
energy transmission lines as part of a single, connected EU
energy market with an increasing share of renewable power.