* EU energy boss to deliver "state of the energy union"
report
* EU looking to U.S. trade pact to deliver LNG
* Says in interest of all that Ukraine an important transit
state
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 3 European Union regulators are
preparing a strategy to import more liquefied natural gas (LNG)
while scrutinising Russia's plans to expand its pipeline
capacity to Germany, a draft EU document says.
The document is part of the European Commission's efforts to
enforce a single energy market, based on regional cooperation
and diverse sources of energy shared across the 28-member bloc.
In a progress report later this month, Maros Sefcovic,
European Commission vice president responsible for energy union,
will deliver "a state of the union address".
A draft copy, seen by Reuters, says the Commission will
early next year announce a strategy for LNG and gas storage to
ensure the EU can benefit fully from its "diversification
potential".
It will stress the importance of the fuel in negotiations
with the United States on a trade treaty.
At the same time, it referred to a shareholders' agreement
between Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European
firms to build the Nord Stream II pipeline under the Baltic Sea
to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.
The Commission would assess it "rigorously against the
European regulatory framework," it said, and the project would
have to comply with environment, competition and public
procurement rules.
The document also said it was in everyone's interest that
Ukraine remained an important transit nation.
The Commission has questioned the logic of expanding Nord
Stream and said it would give Gazprom a dominant position in the
German market.
It says the European Union already has pipeline capacity to
spare and the expansion will not be eligible for preferential
treatment under its Projects of Common Interest system that
offers EU money and accelerated planning for strategic
infrastructure.
Industry sources say Russian pipeline gas is the cheapest
option, but LNG can provide leverage. Lithuania's Klaipeda
terminal, which started operating a year ago, curbed the
nation's dependency on Russia and allowed it to negotiate
cheaper supplies.
Assessing the energy union as a whole, the report will say
progress is needed as many governments favour domestic needs
over the regional solutions the Commission says improve supply
security and reduce consumers' energy costs.
Countries that have failed to meet targets for building
energy interconnectors with neighbours include Britain, Italy,
Poland, Spain and Portugal.
Britain, together with the Netherlands and Luxembourg, is
also lagging on a target to introduce more renewable energy.
The European Commission does not comment on unpublished
documents. Environment campaigners criticised it for focusing
too much on gas, while the Commission says it wants to cut
reliance on fossil fuel.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by
Susan Fenton)