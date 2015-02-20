Feb 20 The following are extracts from the 15
action points from the European Commission's draft energy union
strategy, expected to be published officially next week.
1. Full implementation and strict enforcement of existing
energy and related legislation is the first priority to
establish the energy union.
2. The EU needs to reinforce the security of supply for
electricity and better manage this security at the European
level. The Commission will propose legislation on security of
supply for electricity in 2016.
3. The EU needs to diversify its supply of gas and make it
more resilient to supply disruptions. The Commission will
propose a resilience and diversification package for gas in
2015-2016 by revising the existing security of gas supply
Regulation.
The Commission will prepare a comprehensive strategy for
liquid natural gas (LNG) and its storage, and the Commission
will work with member states to develop access to alternative
suppliers, including from the Southern Gas Corridor route, the
Mediterranean and Algeria, in order to decrease existing
dependencies on individual suppliers.
4. Intergovernmental agreements should comply fully with EU
legislation and be more transparent.
5. The right infrastructure is a precondition for completing
the energy market, integrating renewables and security of
supply. The Commission will support the implementation of major
infrastructure projects. In 2015, the Commission will create a
dedicated Infrastructure Forum to discuss progress on major
infrastructure projects with member states, regional cooperation
groups and EU institutions.
6. The integration of renewables in the market and the
currently uncoordinated development of capacity mechanisms in
member states call for a review of the current market design.
The Commission will propose a new European electricity market
design in 2015, which will be followed by legislative proposals
in 2016.
7. The regulatory framework set-up by the 3rd Internal
Energy Market Package has to be further developed to deliver a
seamless internal energy market to citizens and companies. The
Commission will review the regulatory framework in 2015/16 and
will propose appropriate actions to reinforce the European
regulatory framework.
8. Regional approaches to market integration are an
important part of the move towards a fully integrated EU-wide
energy market.
9. Greater transparency on energy costs and prices as well
as on the level of public support will enhance market
integration and identify actions that distort the internal
market.
10. The EU has set itself the target of reaching at least 27
percent energy savings by 2030. In 2015 and 2016, the Commission
will review all relevant energy efficiency legislation and will
propose revisions, where needed, to underpin the 2030 target.
11. Buildings have huge potential for energy efficiency
gains. Retrofitting existing buildings to make them energy
efficient and making full use of sustainable space heating and
cooling will reduce the EU's energy import bills, reinforce
energy security and cut energy costs for households and
businesses.
12. The EU needs to speed up energy efficiency and
decarbonisation in the transport sector, its progressive switch
to alternative fuels and the integration of the energy and
transport systems.
13. The EU agreed a climate and energy framework for 2030 at
the October European Council. This now needs to be implemented.
The EU will provide an ambitious contribution to the
international climate negotiations. The Commission will propose
legislation to achieve the greenhouse gas reduction target
agreed at the October 2014 European Council both in the
Emissions Trading System and in the sectors outside the
Emissions Trading System.
14. The EU has agreed the target of at least 27 percent at
EU level for renewable energy by 2030. The Commission will
propose a new Renewable Energy Package in 2016-2017. This will
include a new policy for sustainable biomass and biofuels as
well as legislation to ensure that the 2030 EU target is met
cost-effectively.
15. The EU needs to develop a forward-looking, energy and
climate-related research and innovation strategy to maintain
European technological leadership and expand export
opportunities.
