* Circular Economic document to be published later this year
* Targets plastics, food waste
* Seeks smarter building practices
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 EU regulators plan to make it
easier to repair or re-use anything from electrical appliances
to buildings, saying in a draft document that instruction
manuals need to explain how to mend, rather than just throw away
goods.
The European Commission has said it is "a passionate
believer" in the business argument to move from a throw-away
economy to a circular one based on more recycling and less
waste. It is expected to outline a strategy to make the European
Union's economy more sustainable in December.
Taking up an idea that some in the building industry have
suggested, it says builders should provide demolition guidelines
to ensure the recovery of useful resources at the end of a
building's life.
Guidelines would also seek to ensure management of hazardous
waste and "voluntary industry-wide recycling protocols" for the
building sector.
A draft version of the Commission's plan, seen by Reuters,
said it could improve data and quality control of recycled raw
materials such as plastics and metals, known as "secondary raw
materials".
The Commission is seeking to increase recycling levels and
reduce the amounts of metals, plastic, food and other bio matter
that are wasted.
In the European Union, Commission data shows about 40
percent of household waste is recycled as an average across the
28-member bloc.
The Commission targets plastics specifically, stating less
than 25 percent of plastic waste collected is recycled and about
50 percent goes to landfill or lands up in the ocean where it
poses a threat to wildlife.
"The Commission will prepare a strategy that will examine
the challenges posed by plastics throughout the value chain," it
said.
On food, it will be looking at labelling, which sometimes
persuades consumers they need to throw food away before they
need to.
The document proposes a common EU methodology and indicator
to measure food waste and to examine ways to improve the use and
understanding of date-marking for consumers.
The European Commission has a policy of not commenting on
unpublished documents, but an official confirmed Commissioners
would assess the strategy in early December, pending
publication.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)