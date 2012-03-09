* Poland strongest opponent to low carbon ambition
* EU needs to be united to send strong signal
* Negotiations very tough
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 9 Denmark led tough talks
on Friday to try to persuade Poland not to block efforts to push
European Union environmental policy beyond existing targets that
only reach to 2020.
Coal-reliant Poland, worried about possible economic damage
from deeper carbon cuts beyond the EU's existing goal of a 20
percent emissions reduction by 2020, has said it cannot yet
support increased green policy ambition.
Denmark, current holder of the rotating EU presidency, which
has set environmental progress at the heart of its leadership,
said it was too soon to predict the outcome of Friday's talks,
but it would be difficult to get a deal.
"As you all can hear and see in the press, it's going to be
pretty tough negotiations, and I expect it to be a long day
around the table," Denmark's Climate and Energy Minister Martin
Lidegaard told reporters.
"But I have also talked to almost all the countries in
bilateral meetings in the last days, and I know that we are all
eager to try to get a result, although it's going to be quite
difficult."
ONLY INDICATIVE
Presidency sources said Poland was isolated and weaker
opposition from Romania and the Czech Republic could be
deflected if the text was altered to underline that milestones
are only indicative, not firm targets.
The Commission, with backing from the business community,
has said there is an urgent need to clarify future policy
direction to enable low carbon investment.
So far it has a set of roadmaps, which lay out a possible
route towards a long-term target of reducing the bloc's carbon
emissions by 80 percent by the middle of the century, to try to
stave off catastrophic global warming.
Poland's Environment Minister Marcin Korolec this week wrote
to his fellow EU environment ministers laying out his opposition
to an increase in the EU's low carbon ambitions.
Government sources in Poland had predicted he would veto
Friday's council conclusions.
The text of an environmental council meeting does not have
firm policy status within the EU's complex decision-making
process, but failure to get consensus would send a negative
signal.
"The strength of the EU is when we stand united, we stand
strong," Lidegaard said.
In June last year, Poland blocked environment council
conclusions because they mentioned a milestone of a 25 percent
emissions cut for 2020. Poland was the only one of the 27 EU
member states to object.
To try to persuade it to sign up this time, Denmark dropped
the 25 percent milestone, but draft council conclusions still
referred to a 40 percent reduction by 2030, a 60 percent cut by
2040 and an 80 percent cut by 2050.
Whereas Poland opposes increased ambition, other EU nations
have objected to what they see as a step in the wrong direction,
with the dropping of the 25 percent milestone for 2020.
Environmental groups, which have written to the Polish
government urging it not to block progress, have argued Poland
risks being isolated not just in the EU, but also being cut off
from domestic public opinion.
Representing non-governmental organisations Wendel Trio,
director at Climate Action Network Europe, said he feared the
most likely outcome on Friday was that Poland would prevent
consensus being achieved.
What was at stake, he said, was "the inability of the EU to
recognise what is happening in the world and to move forward".
The Commission, the EU's executive arm, can in theory
continue preparing future policy, but any firm legislative
proposals would need then to secure the backing of member
states.
