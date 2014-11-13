* Air quality, waste proposals under threat

* Politicians say European Commission misguided

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 European Union rules on low energy appliances, such as dishwashers and refrigerators, are among a welter of green laws the new European Commission is proposing to review or scrap, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Eco-design and energy labelling directives sparked a media furore in Eurosceptic Britain, where newspapers seized on public indignation that the EU had issued legislation dictating how powerful vacuum cleaners should be. Vacuum cleaners were not mentioned in the document.

Some politicians and environmental campaigners accuse the Commission of bowing to populists and ignoring the economic and health benefits of saving energy and cleaning up the air.

In a letter addressed to their teams, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and First Vice President Frans Timmermans say upcoming EU legislation should reflect their ambition to be "bigger and more ambitious on big things and smaller and more modest on small things".

Attached annexes state as priorities action to improve EU energy security and implementing the EU's 2030 package on climate and energy law agreed last month.

But they also propose a reassessment of draft legislation on improving air quality and reducing waste and suggest repealing existing law on energy labelling, which seeks to guide consumers on how much energy household appliances use.

Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, Dutch member of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe in the European Parliament, is calling on the Commission to reconsider what he describes as "a kill list" targeted mostly at environmental legislation.

"The big economic thinkers in the world are moving towards a sustainable economy, not only for the environment but for business reasons," he told Reuters.

"It is weird that the Juncker Commission seems to have stepped back in time instead of going forward in the direction of sustainable growth."

The Commission was not immediately available for comment. It routinely says it cannot discuss unpublished documents.

On Wednesday, when asked about legislation, meant to be finalised next week, on reducing the number of plastic bags wasted in Europe, Timmermans said he was focused on achieving sustainability in a pragmatic way and that the proposal had become over-complicated. (Editing by David Evans)