By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 13 European Union rules on low
energy appliances, such as dishwashers and refrigerators, are
among a welter of green laws the new European Commission is
proposing to review or scrap, according to a document seen by
Reuters.
Eco-design and energy labelling directives sparked a media
furore in Eurosceptic Britain, where newspapers seized on public
indignation that the EU had issued legislation dictating how
powerful vacuum cleaners should be. Vacuum cleaners were not
mentioned in the document.
Some politicians and environmental campaigners accuse the
Commission of bowing to populists and ignoring the economic and
health benefits of saving energy and cleaning up the air.
In a letter addressed to their teams, Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker and First Vice President Frans Timmermans
say upcoming EU legislation should reflect their ambition to be
"bigger and more ambitious on big things and smaller and more
modest on small things".
Attached annexes state as priorities action to improve EU
energy security and implementing the EU's 2030 package on
climate and energy law agreed last month.
But they also propose a reassessment of draft legislation on
improving air quality and reducing waste and suggest repealing
existing law on energy labelling, which seeks to guide consumers
on how much energy household appliances use.
Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, Dutch member of the Group of the
Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe in the European
Parliament, is calling on the Commission to reconsider what he
describes as "a kill list" targeted mostly at environmental
legislation.
"The big economic thinkers in the world are moving towards a
sustainable economy, not only for the environment but for
business reasons," he told Reuters.
"It is weird that the Juncker Commission seems to have
stepped back in time instead of going forward in the direction
of sustainable growth."
The Commission was not immediately available for comment. It
routinely says it cannot discuss unpublished documents.
On Wednesday, when asked about legislation, meant to be
finalised next week, on reducing the number of plastic bags
wasted in Europe, Timmermans said he was focused on achieving
sustainability in a pragmatic way and that the proposal had
become over-complicated.
