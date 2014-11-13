* Air quality, waste proposals under threat
* Politicians say European Commission misguided
BRUSSELS, Nov 13 European Union rules on low
energy appliances, such as dishwashers and refrigerators, are
among a welter of green laws the new European Commission is
proposing to review or scrap, according to a document seen by
Reuters.
Eco-design and energy labelling directives sparked a media
furore in Eurosceptic Britain, where newspapers seized on public
indignation that the EU had issued legislation dictating how
powerful vacuum cleaners should be. Vacuum cleaners were not
mentioned in the document.
Some politicians and environmental campaigners accuse the
Commission of bowing to populists and ignoring the economic and
health benefits of saving energy and cleaning up the air.
In a letter addressed to their teams, Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker and First Vice President Frans Timmermans
say that upcoming EU legislation should reflect their ambition
to be "bigger and more ambitious on big things and smaller and
more modest on small things".
Attached annexes state as priorities action to improve EU
energy security and implementing the EU's 2030 package on
climate and energy law agreed last month.
But they also propose a reassessment of draft legislation on
improving air quality and reducing waste and suggest repealing
existing law on energy labelling, which seeks to guide consumers
on how much energy household appliances use.
Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, Dutch member of the Group of the
Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe in the European
Parliament, is calling on the Commission to reconsider what he
describes as "a kill list" targeted mostly at environmental
legislation.
"The big economic thinkers in the world are moving towards a
sustainable economy, not only for the environment but for
business reasons," he told Reuters.
"It is weird that the Juncker Commission seems to have
stepped back in time instead of going forward in the direction
of sustainable growth."
A European Commission spokeswoman said there was no decision
on any withdrawals or reviews of laws at this stage.
"Decisions will only be taken at the end of the process by
the whole Commission," she said.
When asked on Wednesday about legislation to reduce the
number of plastic bags wasted in Europe, which is meant to be
finalised next week, Timmermans said he was focused on achieving
sustainability in a pragmatic way and that the proposal had
become overcomplicated.
