* Eleven member states signed letter opposing withdrawal
* European Commission pledges to publish revised law in 2015
(Adds reaction from Commission, other member states)
By Barbara Lewis and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 European environment ministers
opposed plans on Wednesday from the EU executive to scrap draft
laws on waste and air quality, saying they sent a "negative
signal" about Europe's ambition to curb climate change and were
at odds with a push for growth.
The European Commission on Tuesday laid out its legislative
plans for 2015 with a promise to focus on priorities such as
jobs and boosting the economy.
As part of a drive to cut red tape, it plans to withdraw
some proposals made by the previous EU executive, including on
air quality and cutting waste.
Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti of Italy, holder of
the rotating EU presidency, summing up a debate of the 28 member
states, said a majority of ministers believed legislation on
waste was an "absolute priority".
Eleven environment ministers have written to the Commission
voicing their concern, including Germany as well as Italy, which
has spent much of its six months at the helm working on the
waste package.
Sections of innovative industry, such as electrical goods
maker Philips, have also given their support to laws to
shift to an economy based more on recycling and reduced waste.
Galletti has just returned to Brussels from U.N. talks in
Lima, which at the weekend made modest progress towards a new
global deal on climate change, meant to be reached in Paris at
the end of 2015.
He said the withdrawal of the draft law on waste in
particular "would be contrary to what we did in Lima".
"It would certainly not help the road to Paris," he said.
Britain, nervous over the rise of Euroscepticism, was a lone
voice in support of the Commission's work plan.
David Lidington, Britain's Europe minister, issued a
statement saying he welcomed the aim to scrap "a number of
costly and unnecessary draft laws" and it would help business.
The new European Commission, in office since the start of
November, has promised to listen to the views of EU governments
and the European Parliament.
Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella said he agreed with
ministers that green technology and recycling could spur growth,
but the Commission would next year propose a more effective plan
than the one put forward by its predecessor.
Critics counter there is no logic in starting an already
lengthy process from scratch.
(Editing by Dale Hudson and David Evans)