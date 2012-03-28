* Czech energy holding EPH charged for blocking raid
* EU Commission says wants to set an example
BRUSSELS, March 28 Czech energy group
Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and EP Investment
Advisors were fined a total of 2.5 million euros ($3.33 million)
by EU regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid
more than two years ago.
The European Commission said the firms had failed to block
an email account, had not opened encrypted emails and had also
diverted incoming emails during a three-day raid in November
2009.
The EU watchdog said it was the first time that a fine was
imposed on a company for tampering with its emails during an
antitrust raid. Reuters reported on Tuesday that a decision
would be announced on Wednesday.
"This decision sends a clear message to all companies that
the Commission will not tolerate actions which could undermine
the integrity and effectiveness of our investigations by
tampering with such information during an inspection," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
EPH's owners are the PPF group of Czech billionaire Petr
Kellner, which holds 40 percent, investment bank J&T with 40
percent and EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky, who holds the
remaining 20 percent.
EP Investment Advisors was previously known as J&T
Investment Advisors.
The EU executive can fine companies up to 1 percent of their
annual global turnover for impeding antitrust raids.
In an earlier case, France's Suez Environnement
and its subsidiary Lyonnaise des Eaux were hit with an 8 million
euro fine in May last year for breaching a seal put in place by
regulators during an antitrust raid.
And German utility E.ON was penalised with a 38
million euro fine in 2008 for the same offence, in a separate
case.
EPH, Czech power group CEZ and its business
partner J&T are involved in a separate investigation by the
Commission into accusations of excluding rivals from the
domestic wholesale market.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)