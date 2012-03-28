* Czech energy holding EPH charged for blocking raid

* EU Commission says wants to set an example

* EPH says may challenge fine in European court (Adds EPH comment)

BRUSSELS, March 28 Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and EP Investment Advisors were fined a total of 2.5 million euros ($3.3 million) by EU regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid more than two years ago.

The European Commission said it was the first time it has fined a company for tampering with its emails during an antitrust raid.

"This decision sends a clear message to all companies that the Commission will not tolerate actions which could undermine the integrity and effectiveness of our investigations by tampering with such information during an inspection," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

EPH's owners are the PPF group of Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, which holds 40 percent, investment bank J&T with 40 percent and EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky, who holds the remaining 20 percent.

EP Investment Advisors was previously known as J&T Investment Advisors.

EPH said the errors it had made during the raid in November 2009 were due to inexperience with the particular part of the European law and a lack of knowledge of how the Commission's raids work.

Kretinsky said in a statement that the fine was disproportionate.

"EPH is considering that - after an in-depth analysis of the full reasoning of the Commission's ruling - it will defend its stance at a European court of first instance," the company said.

The EU executive can fine companies up to 1 percent of their annual global turnover for impeding antitrust raids.

In an earlier case, France's Suez Environnement and its subsidiary Lyonnaise des Eaux were hit with an 8 million euro fine in May last year for breaching a seal put in place by regulators during a raid.

And German utility E.ON was penalised with a 38 million euro fine in 2008 for the same offence.

EPH, Czech power group CEZ and its business partner J&T are involved in a separate investigation by the Commission into accusations of excluding rivals from the domestic wholesale market. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Jana Mlcochova in Prague; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Erica Billingham)