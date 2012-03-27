BRUSSELS, March 27 Czech energy group
Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is set to be fined by EU
regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid over two
years ago, a European Commission document showed.
The Commission said in its 2010 statement of objections, or
charge sheet, that EPH's actions during a three-day raid in late
2009 breached its obligations to cooperate with regulators and
to provide the relevant documents.
The Commission said in 2010 that EPH had failed to block an
email account, had not opened encrypted emails and had also
diverted incoming emails during the raid.
EPH declined to comment.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Foo Yun Chee;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop)