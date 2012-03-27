* Czech energy group set for fine on Wednesday

* Fines can be up to 1 pct of annual turnover

* EU Commission charged EPH with blocking raid in 2009 (Adds background)

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, March 27 Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is set to be fined by EU regulators for blocking an antitrust raid over two years ago, a European Commission document showed.

The Commission said in its 2010 statement of objections, or charge sheet, that EPH's actions during a three-day raid in late 2009 breached its obligations to cooperate with regulators and to provide the relevant documents.

The Commission said in 2010 that EPH had failed to block an email account, had not opened encrypted emails and had also diverted incoming emails during the raid.

EPH declined to comment.

EPH is owned by the PPF group of Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, which holds 40 percent, investment bank J&T with 40 percent and Kretinsky, which holds the remaining 20 percent.

The EU executive can fine companies up to 1 percent of their annual global turnover for impeding antitrust raids.

It levied an 8 million euro fine against Suez Environnement and its subsidiary Lyonnaise des Eaux in May last year for breaching a seal, applied by regulators during an antitrust raid.

German utility E.ON was penalised with a 38 million euro fine in 2008 for the same offence in a separate raid.

EPH, Czech power group CEZ and its business partner J&T are involved in a separate investigation by the Commission on suspicion of excluding rivals from the domestic wholesale market. (Addittional reporting by Jan Korselt in Prague; Writing by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Holmes)