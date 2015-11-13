BRUSSELS Nov 13 European regulators on Friday said they had approved U.S data centre operator Equinix's $3.7 billion purchase of Telecity Group on condition it sold off data centres in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London.

"With the ever growing economic importance of 'cloud' services, it is crucial to maintain competition between data centres," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"The Commission is satisfied that the commitments offered by Equinix will ensure that companies continue to have a choice for hosting their data at competitive prices." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Julia Fioretti)