Bank of England governor Mark Carney attends a meeting during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BRUSSELS European countries will be asked to act together when tackling the risk of property bubbles to prevent investors from taking advantage of differences in national rules, the vice-chair of Europe's financial stability watchdog said on Monday.

Mark Carney said the European Systemic Risk Board had built a framework, due to become operational next year, under which European prudential authorities will be asked to match each other's curbs on residential real estate that are related to systemic risk.

Housing bubbles in countries like Ireland contributed to a euro zone debt crisis.

The ESRB, which was set up in response to the global financial crisis and is responsible for macro-prudential supervision - managing systemic risk - cannot force countries to adopt policies but only make recommendations to the relevant authorities.

"It will be member led, but, importantly, backed by ESRB recommendations," Carney said. "Compliance will be on an 'act or explain' basis but the presumption will be that many exposure-based measures...will be reciprocated."

Among key - and potentially politically sensitive - measures that he expects to be matched he cited capped on the amount one can borrow based on the value of the property or on the income of the borrower.

Carney, who is the governor of the Bank of England, also said European investment funds could undergo stress tests, as is the case with banks, insurers and pension funds.

Like other central bank bodies like the BoE, the ESRB is looking at the broad issue of market liquidity and potential fragility of markets after periods of temporary bouts of illiquidity to see whether this is due to new regulation, changes in trading strategies or developments at asset managers.

"We need to tease that out and we are doing some work at the ESRB," Carney said.

"The ESRB will be able to survey about 2,000 individual funds. That will feed into the market liquidity work."

Carney also renewed his criticism of European Union caps on bankers' bonuses and Solvency II insurance regulation.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt, and Huw Jones and David Milliken in London)